Lake of the Ozarks Veteran Honored in National “American Made Heroes” Program

A Lake of the Ozarks veteran will soon have his likeness distributed nationwide as part of an honor he’s receiving from Evan Williams Bourbon. Each year, the company selects six veterans to celebrate for their heroic acts in both the military and their community. It’s known as the “American Made Heroes Program” and one of this year’s honorees is Air Force veteran Mike Waggett. Waggett has served as a fighter pilot, ROTC scholar, a Pentagon officer, and an educator. He previously won Missouri’s Veteran Service Award. Evan Williams Bourbon will donate $10,000 to the charity of his choice. His image will also be put on a special, limited-edition bottle design to help promote his story. You can see more here.