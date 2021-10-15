Lake Ozark Administrator Hiring Process Boils Over

The controversy over the hiring of a new city administrator in Lake Ozark continued during this week’s board of aldermen meeting. At issue is the process of trying to bring a replacement in for the outgoing Dave VanDee who is set to leave the position at the end of this month. The search is, apparently, down to a couple candidates…Assistant Administrator Harrison Fry who was hired in July of 2020 after the city spent $22,000 for a headhunting firm to find him, and David Mitchem who would bring extensive experience to the city…were both in attendance at the meeting. The controversy continued when Mayor Dennis Newberry presented a search committee’s recommendation to hire Mitchem over Fry who had been considered the leading candidate after being hired on as the assistant. The board of aldermen is expected to vote on the possible hiring of Mitchem during the next meeting which set for the 26th of this month.