Lake Ozark Alderman & KRMS Owner Dennis Klautzer Plans Run For Missouri Senate In 2022

Lake Ozark Alderman and KRMS Co-Owner Dennis Klautzer is throwing his hat into the ring for the race for the 2022 Missouri Senate Seat.

In a statement to KRMS News, Klautzer indicated that it’s time for “real leadership” in the Republican Party, representing radio broadcasters all over the state of Missouri.

Klautzer is facing tough opposition from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who announced he was running for the seat being vacated by longtime Senator Roy Blunt at the end of his current term.

Klautzer says he feels the major difference between he and Attorney General Schmitt is the fact that he’s not actually running, this is just an April Fools joke.