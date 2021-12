The final ballot for the April 2022 municipal election in Lake Ozark is set with four seats up for grabs.

Pat Thompson and Jeff Coats will square off in Ward-1, Larry Giampa and Krista Watts in Ward-2 fir the one-year seat, Johnnie Franzeskos and Sherry Jackson for the two-year seat in Ward-2, and David Ridgely running unopposed in Ward-3.

The April elections are set for Tuesday, the 5th.