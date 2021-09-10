Lake Ozark Approves Parking Bikes In Center Lane During Bikefest

A rapid push in the city of Lake Ozark is granting a green light to Bikefest 2021 to allow parking of Bikes in the center lane of Bagnell Dam Blvd.

According to the city, Bikers may park their bikes on the center lane between Ballenger Road and the Dam, on the lower end of the strip.

Officials say there are still a few items that need to be ironed out, but all should be set before the event takes place.

Bikefest has been a staple on the Lake Ozark strip since 2006, however the event isn’t managed by the city but rather a 3rd party.

City officials say the issue stemmed from this year’s coordinator, who did not submit the request for closing down the center lane.