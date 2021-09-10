News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Ozark Approves Parking Bikes In Center Lane During Bikefest

By

A rapid push in the city of Lake Ozark is granting a green light to Bikefest 2021 to allow parking of Bikes in the center lane of Bagnell Dam Blvd.

According to the city, Bikers may park their bikes on the center lane between Ballenger Road and the Dam, on the lower end of the strip.

Officials say there are still a few items that need to be ironed out, but all should be set before the event takes place.

Bikefest has been a staple on the Lake Ozark strip since 2006, however the event isn’t managed by the city but rather a 3rd party.

City officials say the issue stemmed from this year’s coordinator, who did not submit the request for closing down the center lane.

Filed Under: Business, Entertainment, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com