New business highlights a short agenda for the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen to consider on Tuesday.

Included in the discussion will be a proposed bill to authorize language to be put on the November ballot which, if approved, allows the city to reallocate certain sales tax revenue.

Specific details about the ballot issue have not been released as of the weekend.

Tuesday night’s board of aldermen meeting, in Lake Ozark City Hall, begins at 6:00.