Lake Ozark BOA Meeting Set For Tuesday Night

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen will meet today for what appears to be, a fairly routine meeting.

Highlighting business will be an expected second reading of a bill to approve a low-income household water assistance program supplier agreement, the first reading of an ordinance to adopt the findings of a P&Z report regarding the compliance review of a special use permit for the Magruder Quarry and a resolution to dispose of surplus police issued handguns.

Business in city hall begins at 6:00.