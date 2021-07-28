News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Ozark Board Of Alderman Meeting Sees Several Residents Voicing Numerous Opinions

By

The Mayor of Lake Ozark and the Board of Aldermen continue to disagree on how best to replace soon-to-be retired City Administrator Dave Van Dee.

At a meeting Tuesday night, numerous citizens spoke for and against the idea of starting a new search for Van Dee’s replacement.

Current Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry also serves as Community Development Director.

Speakers on behalf of Fry included former Alderman Larry Giampa and former mayor Johnnie Franzeskos.

Others spoke on behalf of Dennis Newberry’s idea to start a new search, including several businesses owners in Lake Ozark.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, Politics

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com