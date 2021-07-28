Lake Ozark Board Of Alderman Meeting Sees Several Residents Voicing Numerous Opinions

The Mayor of Lake Ozark and the Board of Aldermen continue to disagree on how best to replace soon-to-be retired City Administrator Dave Van Dee.

At a meeting Tuesday night, numerous citizens spoke for and against the idea of starting a new search for Van Dee’s replacement.

Current Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry also serves as Community Development Director.

Speakers on behalf of Fry included former Alderman Larry Giampa and former mayor Johnnie Franzeskos.

Others spoke on behalf of Dennis Newberry’s idea to start a new search, including several businesses owners in Lake Ozark.