Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen Meets Tuesday

What appears to be a short agenda has been released for the next board of aldermen meeting in Lake Ozark. Following a period allowed for citizens communications, the board will consider one item falling under old business…a bill entering into a contract for web hosting services. New business items include: a change order for engineering on the Twin Oaks Lift Station, approving a resolution for city hall’s facebook and twitter accounts, and a special event application. The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday, begins at 6:00 in city hall.