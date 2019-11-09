Lake Ozark Board to Discuss TDD for Bagnell Dam Boulevard

The city of Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen will be discussing the possible development of a transportation development district at their next meeting. Mayor Gerry Murawski has proposed establishing the TDD for Bagnell Dam Boulevard as a way to generate financing to repave and repair the road. The TDD would only involve residents and businesses located along that stretch and would require voter approval to raise tax revenues. At their meeting Tuesday night, the board will consider a resolution of support for the plan. That meeting begins at 6pm at Lake Ozark City Hall.