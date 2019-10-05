News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Ozark Board to Vote on Special Use Permit for Quarry

Lake Ozark’s Board of Aldermen will again be discussing quarry operations when they meet Tuesday. Magruder has applied for a special use permit to begin pre-quarry operations covering part of the property that was recently rezoned at their request. Planning and Zoning is recommending passage of the permit with a number of guidelines attached, including:

- A 50 foot barrier between the quarry operations and the Highway 54 right-of-way
- Establishment of floor elevations to provide footprints for future development
- Limit operations between 7am and 7pm Monday-Saturday, with blasting limited to 10am-7pm Monday-Friday

The Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday at 6pm in Lake Ozark City Hall.

