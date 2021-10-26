News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Ozark Board To Vote Tonight On Replacement For Outgoing City Administrator

By

Recent controversy over who the next city administrator should be in Lake Ozark could boil over, tonight, during the scheduled board of aldermen meeting.

Some members of the board have been vehement in the city offering the position to Harrison Fry who has been serving as assistant to the outgoing Dave VanDee.

However, Mayor Dennis Newberry is expected to present a committee board  recommendation, instead, to hire Dave Mitchem.

The board is also expected to vote on an employment agreement for Mitchem if he is named to the position by the board.

Tonight’s meeting, in Lake Ozark, begins at 6:00 in city hall.

Filed Under: Local News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com