Lake Ozark Board To Vote Tonight On Replacement For Outgoing City Administrator

Recent controversy over who the next city administrator should be in Lake Ozark could boil over, tonight, during the scheduled board of aldermen meeting.

Some members of the board have been vehement in the city offering the position to Harrison Fry who has been serving as assistant to the outgoing Dave VanDee.

However, Mayor Dennis Newberry is expected to present a committee board recommendation, instead, to hire Dave Mitchem.

The board is also expected to vote on an employment agreement for Mitchem if he is named to the position by the board.

Tonight’s meeting, in Lake Ozark, begins at 6:00 in city hall.