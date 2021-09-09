Lake Ozark City Officials To Meet Today To Discuss Bikefest Parking Woes

Officials in Lake Ozark are set to meet today (Thursday) at 2PM to discuss Bikefest and the issue of parking bikes.

Typically, the event organizer submits a permit request to close down the center lane of Bagnell Dam BLVD on the Strip, so that bikes can park there…but that didn’t happen this year.

If something isn’t done, then Bikes will not be allowed to park there as they have in years past.

City officials say this process is usually done through the Board of Alderman and some committees, but due to a lack of time they are attempting to expedite the process.