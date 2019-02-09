News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Ozark Considering Noise Ordinance for Businesses That Sell Alcohol

Lake Ozark wants to crack down on noise coming from businesses at night. Responding to a number of complaints from citizens, the Board of Aldermen is proposing a noise ordinance. The ordinance bans any amplified music, live or recorded, outside of the establishment between 11pm and 7am Sunday through Thursday and after midnight Fridays through Saturday. “Amplified” refers to use of any speakers or other device, electronic or otherwise. They can still play music inside as long as all the doors and windows are shut to contain the sound. The ordinance is scheduled to be heard at Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 6pm in Lake Ozark City Hall.

