Lake Ozark Discovers Potential System Vulnerability

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 7, 2022 , ,
Officials in Lake Ozark are going on the offensive after, recently, becoming aware of a potential breach of confidential and sensitive information within the city’s technology system. According to published information, there have been some “vulnerabilities” discovered which could result in that breach of records pertaining to employees, utility customers and residents within the city. The topic is expected to be considered during the board of aldermen’s regular meeting this week in the form an emergency resolution to give authorization in the amount of $8,500.00 for upgrades to the made in the system before a breach does occur. On the receiving end of the work, if approved by the city, is the local provider “WeManage.Tech.” The board of aldermen meeting, Tuesday night, begins 6:00pm.

