Lake Ozark Fire Chief Offers Winter Heating Safety Tips

With colder temperatures and winter weather knocking on the door, most of us have already fired up the furnaces and heaters…maybe even a fireplace for those who have one. But before it gets to be an everyday ritual for the upcoming season, lake area fire districts are putting out the annual message that there are a couple simple steps to take to stay safe and minimize chances of falling victim to a house fire…

      NEWS-10-30-19 Winter Home Prep - 31st October 2019

Lake Ozark Fire Chief Mark Amsinger also says, for those who plan on doing their own winter prep and cleaning, to make sure to check for any critters which may have made themselves at home in your chimney. And, with the time change Sunday morning, you are also being reminded to change those batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

