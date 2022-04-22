News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Community Events Crime Local News

Lake Ozark Fire District Conducts “Active Killer” Training

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 22, 2022 , ,

Calling it better safe than sorry, the Lake Ozark Fire District finishes up “active killer” training today. Chief Mark Amsinger says the training for fire districts involves working with law enforcement to recover any patients or victims from a crime scene.

Amsinger also says this type of training constantly evolves over several different scenarios that could happen.

A St. Louis firm has been conducting the training for the Lake Ozark Fire District at a price tag of about $6-thousand…a small price to pay, according to Amsinger, to be able to provide safety to the community and to keep fire and law enforcement personnel safe when the need arises.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Health Local News

St. Charles Teen Injured in Morgan County Motorcycle Crash

Apr 22, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime

Laclede County Murder Suspect Loses Public Defender

Apr 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Community Events Local News Weather Forecast

Young Eagles Event Postponed Due to Weather

Apr 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Crime Local News

Lake Ozark Fire District Conducts “Active Killer” Training

Apr 22, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Health Local News

St. Charles Teen Injured in Morgan County Motorcycle Crash

Apr 22, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime

Laclede County Murder Suspect Loses Public Defender

Apr 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Community Events Local News Weather Forecast

Young Eagles Event Postponed Due to Weather

Apr 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com