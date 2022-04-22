Calling it better safe than sorry, the Lake Ozark Fire District finishes up “active killer” training today. Chief Mark Amsinger says the training for fire districts involves working with law enforcement to recover any patients or victims from a crime scene.

Amsinger also says this type of training constantly evolves over several different scenarios that could happen.

A St. Louis firm has been conducting the training for the Lake Ozark Fire District at a price tag of about $6-thousand…a small price to pay, according to Amsinger, to be able to provide safety to the community and to keep fire and law enforcement personnel safe when the need arises.