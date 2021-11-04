News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Ozark Fire District To Christen New 100′ Fire Truck This Sunday

By

The Lake Ozark Fire District will, officially, introduce and put into service its new aerial ladder truck this weekend.

Chief Mark Amsinger tells KRMS News the $1.3 million truck, with a 100-foot ladder, will allow for the district to improve on vertical reach and setback operations “The virtual reach helps us get to the taller buildings, like the condos and that….and then we have setbacks, which is basically the distance a house sits back from the road that we can get too. A lot of times, we’re a pretty good distance and this 100 foot truck will help us get that reach that we didn’t have before with our 75 footers.”

A wetdown and housing ceremony for the new aerial truck will include a blessing from department Chaplain Steve Smith, a rinse down of the new truck with help from Osage Beach Fire and a drying off of the truck with help from those in attendance.

The ceremony at the main station house on Bagnell Dam Boulevard is open to the public starting at 2:00 Sunday afternoon.

Filed Under: Local News

