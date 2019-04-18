News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Ozark Firefighters Wrapping Up Training at Trillium Lane Home

By Leave a Comment

Lake Ozark firefighters are finishing up several weeks of training they’ve been conducting at a home on Trillium Lane. The owners of the building planned to tear it down and offered the district the chance to train there in the meantime. Training officer Dave Woodward says it presented a unique opportunity.

      NEWS-4-18-19 Dave Woodward 1 - 18th April 2019

They’ve done several exercises including search and rescue in the home, and they were also joined several times by firefighters from around the lake and even other parts of the state. Woodward says it’s something they’ll be doing again.

      NEWS-4-18-19 Dave Woodward 2 - 18th April 2019

The final training exercises at that location will include use of the district’s new fire boat.

Filed Under: Featured Story

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!