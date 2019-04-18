Lake Ozark Firefighters Wrapping Up Training at Trillium Lane Home

Lake Ozark firefighters are finishing up several weeks of training they’ve been conducting at a home on Trillium Lane. The owners of the building planned to tear it down and offered the district the chance to train there in the meantime. Training officer Dave Woodward says it presented a unique opportunity.

They’ve done several exercises including search and rescue in the home, and they were also joined several times by firefighters from around the lake and even other parts of the state. Woodward says it’s something they’ll be doing again.

The final training exercises at that location will include use of the district’s new fire boat.