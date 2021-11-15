Lake Ozark Flu Fire Causes Damage To Home On Lucy Road

A Lake Ozark area home is damaged by fire over the weekend.

Fire Chief Mark Amsinger says the initial call Saturday night to 453 Lucy Road indicated that there were flames showing through the roof.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the blaze started as a flu fire and was able to spread to a nearby area of the house.

Fire personnel were, reportedly, able to minimize any further spread.

No other details are available at this time.

A press release is expected to be issued sometime on Monday morning.