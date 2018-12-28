News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Ozark FPD Raising Fee for Dock Electrical Inspections

Some dock owners at Lake of the Ozarks will be paying a little more for electrical inspections next year. The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District has announced that they’re raising their inspection fee from $50 to $75. Chief Mark Amsinger says they have two guys doing the inspections, and they’ve topped over 200 for the year.

Amsinger says the increase will also help cover the higher costs of the training for the people who do the inspections. This is the first time Lake Ozark has raised their fee since they began doing inspections in 2006. The fee becomes effective January 1st.

