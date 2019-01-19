Lake Ozark FPD Releases Year-End Statistics Report

The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District was slightly less busy last year than they were in 2017. According to their year-end statistics report, they handled 1295 calls for service last year. That’s 55 fewer calls than the year before. The call load included 20 structure fires, three vehicle fires, and 41 brush fires, along with 764 EMS calls. Chief Mark Amsinger says the department also participated in at least 15 community events and firefighters conducted over 2500 hours of training. The entire statistics report is included below.

LOFPD 2018 Year In Review