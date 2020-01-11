News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Ozark Makes it Easier for Residents to Recycle

An investment by the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen is designed to promote recycling by city residents. The board allotted a $5,000 payment to Laclede Industries in a partnership that allows city residents to recycle at no cost. You must show proof of residency to get the fees waived. You can use a city utility bill or you can get a resident ID card from city hall. The arrangement is in support of the Waste Watchers program by Laclede Industries. Non-residents who want to recycle at the Lake Ozark location can save money, too. You can buy pre-paid cards that allow you to drop off 10 13-gallon bags for $10 or 10 30-gallon bags for $25. The normal charge is $3 per bag.

