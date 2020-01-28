Lake Ozark Man Arrested After Violent Domestic Dispute

A Lake Ozark man is free after posting a $100,000 bond for an alleged domestic assault late last week. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to Lake Regional Hospital after receiving a report of a victim who sustained multiple injuries, some serious in nature, reportedly suffered during dispute involving 44-year-old Matthew Lehmann. Lehmann was later located and arrested before being transported to the Camden County Jail where he was able to post bond.
