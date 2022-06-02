News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Ozark Man Arrested For Breaking Into Home And Destroying It

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 2, 2022 , ,

A Lake Ozark man is facing burglary and property damage charges after breaking into a home to play what he called a “real life video game.”

According to Osage Beach Police, they were called to a home by a man who said he was holding a burglar at gunpoint.

Upon arrival, officers found 28-year-old Tulsa Dark sitting on the porch covered in blood.

Investigators say Dark allegedly broke numerous chairs, windows, 2 TV’s, several tables and a few lamps, resulting in around $25,000 in damage in total.

Dark was taken to Lake Regional for treatment before being taken into custody.

OBPD says Dark was intoxicated and may have been under the influence of drugs at the time.

He’s currently being held without bond and is scheduled to be in court this June.

