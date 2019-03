A Lake Ozark man wanted on a felony warrant out of Miller County is taken into custody. The highway patrol says 34-year-old Brandon Beard was arrested just after 9:00 Monday morning. Beard had been wanted on the warrant for felony burglary, and misdemeanor charges of stealing and property damage. Beard now also faces a misdemeanor charge for possessing paraphernalia. He’s being held on no bond in the Miller County Jail.