Lake Ozark Man Faces More Charges Following Domestic Assault

ByReporter Bill Robbins

Oct 15, 2022 , ,
A Lake Ozark man on probation for domestic assault is in even more trouble after alleged incidents from earlier this month.

The Camden County Sheriffs Office says a woman reported that when she wanted to go to the bank, her ex boyfriend tried to stop her from leaving.

She says that 56-year-old Rodney McLaughlin grabbed her arm and then hit her several times in the face.

McLaughlin is in custody and has already had one hearing via Webex.

He has a bond hearing scheduled for October 19th for this latest charge of domestic assault.

