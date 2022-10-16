Lake Ozark Man Faces More Charges Following Domestic Assault

A Lake Ozark man on probation for domestic assault is in even more trouble after alleged incidents from earlier this month.
The Camden County Sheriffs Office says a woman reported that when she wanted to go to the bank, her ex boyfriend tried to stop her from leaving.
She says that 56-year-old Rodney McLaughlin grabbed her arm and then hit her several times in the face.
McLaughlin is in custody and has already had one hearing via Webex.
He has a bond hearing scheduled for October 19th for this latest charge of domestic assault.