Lake Ozark Man Injured In Audrain County Accident

A Lake Ozark man is among two people injured, one seriously, in a one-car accident Saturday night in Audrain County. The highway patrol says it happened on Missouri-22, near Audrain Road-898. 22-year-old Johnathan Fowler, of Lake Ozark, lost control when he attempted to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed sending the Porsche-911 he was driving off the road before striking an embankment. Fowler suffered moderate injuries while a passenger, 21-year-old Lauren Herschbach, of Rocheport, was seriously hurt…both were flown to University Hospital.