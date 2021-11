A one-vehicle accident late Tuesday morning on Highway-68, just east of Hwy-P in Maries County, sends a Lake Ozark man to the emergency room with serious injuries.

The highway patrol report says it happened when the pick-up driven by 66-year-old Rickie Knupp traveled off the road and struck a drainage ditch.

Knupp was seriously injured despite having been wearing a seat belt at the time…he was taken to a nearby hospital.