Lake Ozark Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident in Columbia

A Lake Ozark man is among two pedestrian fatalities being reported statewide from over the New Year’s holiday counting period. Columbia police report that it happened on Tuesday, the 1st, when 44-year-old Jason Harvey was standing in the right lane of U.S. Highway 63 near Prathersville Road. Harvey was killed when he was struck by a passing car. The second pedestrian fatality occurred on Monday, the 31st, when a 53-year-old man from Steelville was hit while walking along Highway-8 in Crawford County.