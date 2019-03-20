Lake Ozark Man Officially Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Police Officer

The Lake Ozark man accused of getting out of his restraints and physically attacking a Lake Ozark police officer while being transported to the Miller County Jail is now formally charged. Mitchell Hooker faces a felony charge of assault-special victim for the sequence of events on Monday. He also faces a felony domestic assault charge for the original incident which set that chain of events into motion. Bond for the domestic assault charge is set at $25,000 while bond for the assault on the police officer is set at $50,000 with a requirement for GPS monitoring.