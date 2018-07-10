Lake Ozark Man to Stand Trial for Sex with Teenager

A Lake Ozark man who used to work at a center for troubled kids will stand trial for having sex with a teenager he met there. Bradley Ryan Russell’s attorney was in court for a pre-trial conference July 5th and advised that the case will proceed to a trial later this year. Russell allegedly began a relationship with a 14-year old girl while working with her at Calo in Lake Ozark. The two allegedly had sex at least twice during the Thanksgiving holiday in 2017. He’s charged with two counts each of second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy.