Lake Ozark May Seek Grant Funds for Bagnell Dam Boulevard Improvements

Lake Ozark city officials are applying for state funding to improve Bagnell Dam Boulevard. When the Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday they’ll vote on approving an application to participate in the Governor’s Cost Share grant program. Approved funds are provided on a 50/50 match. According to the application, they’ll use the funds for mill work and overlays, drainage, and more. It’s a six-phase project covering Bagnell Dam Boulevard to School Road, School Road to the Horseshoe Bend Parkway intersection, continuing past Arrowhead Estates Road to Old Highway 54. The Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6pm.