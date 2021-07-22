Lake Ozark Mayor Gets Salary Garnished After Promising It To LOPD

Promised funds to the Lake Ozark Police Department may be in jeopardy, after a garnishment is issued on Mayor Dennis Newberry’s salary.

According to CaseNet, the garnishment was filed in Miller County for just over $3,800 dollars to the collection agency “Consumer Adjustment Company.”

The mayor had previously promised that his salary would be donated to the Police Department to help with their ongoing needs, which may be even more important with the threat of Biker Gang retaliation from the recent shooting on the Bagnell Dam Strip.

CaseNet does not show that the garnishment has been satisfied, therefore it’s expected to be going into effect immediately.