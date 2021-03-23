Lake Ozark Mayor Predicts Another Strong Season For The Lake

Three recent events in the Lake Area have one mayor expecting another big year for tourism in Lake of the Ozarks.

“All three of them where OUTSTANDING successes. A lot of people down here, and all of them lets say met the targets that the organizers had…or exceeded it.”

Speaking with Christian Blood on the Morning Magazine, Lake Ozark, Gerry Murawski says the St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl, St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Eagle Days all had better-than-expected turnouts.

Murawski says it’s a different look from what he saw a year ago at this time “I still remember the strip, walking down there…and it was like a Ghost Town! On a weekend!”

He’s giving some credit to a video clip shot in the Lake Area that went viral with the help of TMZ “I met the guy that did the TMZ video, and what a great gentleman by the way….and he wasn’t doing it to be mean, he was just having a good time.”

Murawski says that video shed unexpected light on Lake of the Ozarks, and now the area’s still getting national attention almost a year later “I noticed Fox rated Lake of the Ozarks as the #9 best place to visit….I don’t think I’ve ever seen us on anything relative to national stuff.”

Murawski says there hasn’t been much of an off-season for Lake of the Ozarks this year and businesses report more people coming in and out during January and February.