Lake Ozark Mayor Proposes “Road Aid” Concert Series to Fund Repairs to Bagnell Dam Blvd.

You’ve heard of singing for your supper, but what about concerts for construction? Lake Ozark Mayor Gerry Murawski thinks it may be the answer to getting some roads repaired.

The last time Bagnell Dam Boulevard was paved was 1990. It’s estimated that it will cost as much as $3 million to fully repair it. Murawski says the initial investment to book the concerts would come from private donations, which would then be paid back with the proceeds going to roads. He says it also helps promote the city as an attraction.

Murawski is also proposing the establishment of a transportation development district and collecting a sales tax to help pay for improvements.