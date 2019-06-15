News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Ozark Mayor Proposes “Road Aid” Concert Series to Fund Repairs to Bagnell Dam Blvd.

By Leave a Comment

You’ve heard of singing for your supper, but what about concerts for construction? Lake Ozark Mayor Gerry Murawski thinks it may be the answer to getting some roads repaired.

      NEWS-6-14-19 Gerry Road Aid 1 - 15th June 2019

The last time Bagnell Dam Boulevard was paved was 1990. It’s estimated that it will cost as much as $3 million to fully repair it. Murawski says the initial investment to book the concerts would come from private donations, which would then be paid back with the proceeds going to roads. He says it also helps promote the city as an attraction.

      NEWS-6-14-19 Gerry Road Aid 2 - 15th June 2019

Murawski is also proposing the establishment of a transportation development district and collecting a sales tax to help pay for improvements.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!