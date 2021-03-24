News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Ozark Mayor Says 2020 Tourism Numbers Could Be Hard To Beat

By

This year Lake of the Ozarks follows a record-breaking year in attendance in 2020.

That record might be tough to break in 2021 …

“But what we will break this year, is the amount of money we make this year. Our business…they will be open and they won’t lose that month like last year during COVID” says Lake Ozark Mayor Gerry Murawski.

He tells KRMS News having the month of April this year should put many Lake Area businesses ahead of where they were last year heading into the summer.

Murawski also says this year is off to a faster start with more people continuing to show up in Lake of the Ozarks during the winter months.

Murawski was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

