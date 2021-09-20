News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Lake Ozark Moving Closer To Starting Water / Sewer Plans For North Shore

The city of Lake Ozark is planning to take a “deep dive” into the water and sewer systems residents have, or don’t have, across the North Shore.

It’s part of the city’s plan to expand their public works systems through the area that was annexed into the city nearly 2 years ago.

The board of alderman recently approved the first reading of an ordinance that authorizes a contractor out of St. Louis to survey the area, from the roundabout at Business 54 and W, to Welsh Road.

A second reading of the contract is expected at the September 28th meeting.

This project is expected to take 6 months and future construction would be broken into phases over the next 3 to 5 years.

