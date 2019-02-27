News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Lake Ozark Passes Noise Ordinance

By Leave a Comment

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen has passed an ordinance restricted amplified entertainment in businesses that sell alcohol.  The noise ordinance passed both readings with unanimous support (with one alderman absent from both meetings.)  The new rule prohibits any form of amplified entertainment outdoors between 11pm and 7am Sunday through Thursday.  The restriction goes into effect at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.  Establishments can still have entertainment, including live music, inside as long as the doors and windows are shut to prevent the sound from going outside.  The ordinance was put into place in response to complaints the city has received from residents.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!