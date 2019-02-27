Lake Ozark Passes Noise Ordinance

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen has passed an ordinance restricted amplified entertainment in businesses that sell alcohol. The noise ordinance passed both readings with unanimous support (with one alderman absent from both meetings.) The new rule prohibits any form of amplified entertainment outdoors between 11pm and 7am Sunday through Thursday. The restriction goes into effect at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Establishments can still have entertainment, including live music, inside as long as the doors and windows are shut to prevent the sound from going outside. The ordinance was put into place in response to complaints the city has received from residents.