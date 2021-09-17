Lake Ozark PD Receives Large Donation From Local Business Owner

More money is coming to the Lake Ozark Police Department.

Following a donation of guns, ammunition and training made by Springfield Armory worth nearly $20,000, another local business owner is stepping up with cash for the department.

According to the city George Tucker of Tucker Shuckers has handed over $7,500 dollars.

Chief Gary Launderville says he took a call from Tucker asking what he could do for LOPD officers and that the money must be given to the Police Department only.

To thank Tucker for his donation, the city’s Board of Alderman adopted a resolution of thanks and you can read that resolution below:

*****More from the city:

Board, chief laud donor for support of LOPD