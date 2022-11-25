Lake Ozark Police Chief To Retire By End Of The Year

The City of Lake Ozark Police Chief has announced he will retire at the end of this year.

Chief Gary Launderville recently submitted a letter to the city board which met last night.

City Administrator Harrison Fry tells KRMS News…“At Tuesday nights Board of Alderman meeting, the board announced that they have accepted the letter of intent to retire from Chief Gary Launderville. After 8 years with the city of Lake Ozark, and a lifetime of Law Enforcement experience prior to that…this is certainty a retirement that is going to impact us greatly, but the city couldn’t be happy for Chief and his wife Sandy…as they move into the next chapter of his live, where he gets to just be Gary again.”

Fry says the city is commencing a search for Chief Launderville’s successor and will be accepting applications from worthy candidates within the department, across the Lake Area and beyond…“You know we are optimistic that we will be able hire somebody who can do the job well, in the same way that he had…and continue to make LOPD a respected law enforcement agency, and good at being able to handle the unique nature of the lake climate….and that can hopefully, you know that new personality will be able to keep us moving in a positive direction.”