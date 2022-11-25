News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Politics Top Stories

Lake Ozark Police Chief To Retire By End Of The Year

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 24, 2022 , ,

The City of Lake Ozark Police Chief has announced he will retire at the end of this year.

Chief Gary Launderville recently submitted a letter to the city board which met last night.

City Administrator Harrison Fry tells KRMS News…“At Tuesday nights Board of Alderman meeting, the board announced that they have accepted the letter of intent to retire from Chief Gary Launderville. After 8 years with the city of Lake Ozark, and a lifetime of Law Enforcement experience prior to that…this is certainty a retirement that is going to impact us greatly, but the city couldn’t be happy for Chief and his wife Sandy…as they move into the next chapter of his live, where he gets to just be Gary again.”

Fry says the city is commencing a search for Chief Launderville’s successor and will be accepting applications from worthy candidates within the department, across the Lake Area and beyond…“You know we are optimistic that we will be able hire somebody who can do the job well, in the same way that he had…and continue to make LOPD a respected law enforcement agency, and good at being able to handle the unique nature of the lake climate….and that can hopefully, you know that new personality will be able to keep us moving in a positive direction.”

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Business Local News Top Stories

Gas Prices Continue To Be Lower Than The Rest Of The Nation In Missouri

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local News School News Top Stories

School Bus Drivers In High Demand – Special SB Driver Program Coming To Camdenton

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News Top Stories

MO AG & 39 Other States Settle With Google Over Tracking Practices

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Top Stories

Gas Prices Continue To Be Lower Than The Rest Of The Nation In Missouri

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local News School News Top Stories

School Bus Drivers In High Demand – Special SB Driver Program Coming To Camdenton

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News Top Stories

MO AG & 39 Other States Settle With Google Over Tracking Practices

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Tax Foundation Ranks Missouri As One Of The Best For Businesses

Nov 24, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins