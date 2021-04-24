Lake Ozark Police Give Update On Shots Fired Near Bagnell Dam Friday

More details are coming in after shots were fired on the Bagnell Dam Strip Friday.

According to Police Chief Gary Launderville, Lake Ozark Police were called out to the area near Dam Good Slice around 4PM regarding shots fired at a moving car.

Investigators say a 30-year-old unidentified man was confronted by police upon arrival, and was acting aggressive.

Police later determined that the man had shot several rounds from a hand gun into the grass along the hillside.

That man was taken to Lake Regional for evaluation, then transported to the county jail.

No one was injured.