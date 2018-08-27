Lake Ozark Police Investigating Dune Buggy Theft

Lake Ozark police are putting out the word about an online post trying to sell a dune buggy and trailer for what would appear to be a bargain price of just $95-hundred. The main problem however, according to the PD, is that the two items have been reported as stolen from Double Diamond Broker. They were last seen around 7-PM on Thursday. A possible suspect vehicle pulling the trailer and dune buggy is described as a gray pick-up which, also, may have been involved in a separate theft out of Pulaski County. Anyone with information on the theft should contact the Lake Ozark Police Department.