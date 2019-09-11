Lake Ozark Police Receive Over $55,000 Grant for Equipment Upgrade

A grant from the Missouri Highway Traffic and Safety Division of MoDot will provide a much-needed equipment update for the Lake Ozark Police Department. The $55,000 + will allow the department to purchase the equipment necessary to start processing summonses electronically. Not only is the upgrade expected to improve efficiency, it will also improve officer safety by reducing the amount of time they spend roadside writing out the summons information. It also greatly reduces the possibility of the paper records of a summons being misplaced when it changes hands as many as four times before ending up in court.