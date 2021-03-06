Lake Ozark Realtor Arrested On Conspiracy To Commit Murder

A Lake Area real estate agent is behind bars, accused of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor, a witness reported that 43-year-old Leigh Ann Bauman of Lake Ozark, attempted to hire several individuals from St. Louis to kill her ex-mother-in-law and that she wanted it to “look like an accident.”

Officials say Bauman believed her ex-mother-in-law was interfering with her relationship with her children.

The Prosecutor’s office is requesting a no-bond warrant in the case.