Lake Ozark Residents Could Be Asked to Pay More Taxes for Road Repairs

Residents in Lake Ozark may be asked to pay higher taxes to help fund much needed road repairs.

Mayor Gerry Murawski says the city may consider a small property tax for repairs. He also says a Transportation Development District could help fund the bus service, a parking facility, and resurfacing of Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

The proposal for a TDD could be placed on the ballot as early as April and would be voted on by those who live along Bagnell Dam Boulevard and Fish Haven.