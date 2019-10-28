Lake Ozark, Rocky Mount FPDs Complete Live Fire Training

For those recently driving by the area of Allen Road in the Meads Flats area, and not knowing any better, it may have looked like firefighters were on the scene of a working structure fire. In reality, according to Chief Mark Amsinger, the Lake Ozark Fire District was conducting some live fire training. The training was conducted with a little help from the Rocky Mount District which provided a water tanker for supply. It also allowed three new firefighters to complete their fire academy duties. The newbies should be available and on the Lake Ozark trucks this week.