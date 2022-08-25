The City of Lake Ozark will have some help paying the costs of Bike Week for the next five years thanks to a sponsorship agreement agreed to last night at a city board session.

The board voted unanimously to accept a memorandum of understanding with Indian Motorcycle which will get sponsorship credit for Bike Week and will pay the city 25 thousand dollars each year to offset the city’s police and public works costs associated with the event on the Strip.

City officials also said at the meeting they intend to seek similar corporate sponsorships for other annual events going forward.