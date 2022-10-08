Lake Ozark Search Warrant Results in Multiple Drug Offenses

Camdenton, MO, 10-07-22 – Late Wednesday afternoon, 10-05-22, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant at an apartment on Casa del Rio Dr in Lake Ozark.

As a result of the search warrant, law enforcement officers recovered and seized fentanyl, cocaine, psylocibin mushrooms, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.

Arrested at the scene were Drew C Caudill, 32; Gino O Johnson, 35; and Chloee E Brummitt, 20. All three subjects were transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and have since been charged with multiple offenses.

Caudill was charged with the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and later released on a summons. He will appear before Judge Jackson later this month.

Johnson was charged with three counts of the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance, the Class E Felony of Hindering Prosecution of a Felony, the Class A Misdemeanor of Possession of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid, and the Class A Misdemeanor of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was issued summonses to appear before Judge Jackson later this month. Johnson is still in custody on a Probation Violation and is being held without bond.

Brummitt was charged with three counts of the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance, the Class D Misdemeanor of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and the Class D Misdemeanor of Possession of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid. She was issued summonses to appear before Judge Jackson later this month. Brummitt is still in custody on warrants for Failure to Appear and Contempt of Court and is being held without bond.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.