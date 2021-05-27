Lake Ozark Starts Work On Comprehensive Plan With Meeting Thursday Night At Willmore Lodge

For this first time in around 15 years, the City of Lake Ozark is ready to update its Comprehensive Plan.

“At 6pm, Willmore lodge in Lake Ozark on the north shore….we’re going to be having a community focus session for this Comprehensive Plan” says Harrison Fry, Assistant City Administrator, “a couple months ago we sent out a survey to folks all over town to get some general opinions on what the priorities are moving forward, what our local demographics are and we’re going to start diving into that.”

He tells KRMS News the discussion will cover the future of economic development, housing, infrastructure and quality of life.

Fry also says Lake Ozark is now set for the return of Lake Race “a couple of years ago they changed locations, now they’re bringing it back to the strip and there’s a lot of hype around that…folks are really excited to see it come back down.”

Lake Race will be taking place from June 3rd through the 5th.

Listen for more details and live coverage on News / Talk KRMS 1150 AM and 97.5 and 103.3 FM.

You can learn more about the city’s comprehensive plan below:

The first in a series of public Focus Sessions on the City of Lake Ozark Comprehensive Plan update will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Willmore Lodge, 1 Willmore Lane, Lake Ozark.

Additional sessions will be held in June and July.

Focus Sessions are open to residents, property owners and business owners in City of Lake Ozark. The Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments is spearheading the Comp Plan update and is hosting the public meetings.

Topics to be discussed are Quality of Life, Economic Development, Housing and Future Land Use and Infrastructure.

The plan, which is long-term guide for the community, hasn’t been updated since 2006. While the city’s economic base and infrastructure have evolved in the last decade, the city’s master development plan has remained unchanged for some 15 years.

Citizen participation is highly encouraged to develop a comprehensive plan which will guide the City of Lake Ozark in decision making for future development that suits both City of Lake Ozark and the community.

“A new Comprehensive Plan will serve as the guiding force for the city as we continue to grow in the near future,” Fry said. “This document will provide a rationale for decision-making for our boards and commissions and will also show the world what the priorities and direction are for the City of Lake Ozark.”

Anyone who has questions pertaining to the focus session can contact the Lake of the Ozarks Council of Local Governments at 573-346-5692 or email matt.kostelnik@loclg.org.